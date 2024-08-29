Fantana’s mother who’s the NDC MP for Jomoro constituency involved in a gory accident (Video)

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, was involved in a road accident at Komenda Junction on the Cape Coast-Accra Highway on the morning of August 29, 2024.

Affo-Toffey, also the mother of singer Fantana, and her team were returning from her constituency over the weekend.

According to reports, her car was nearly crushed by an overtaking truck on the stretch of road. The reports said one of the drivers, believed to be dozing, lost control of his truck.

Affo-Toffey’s driver veered off the road into the nearby bush to avoid a collision.

She confirmed the accident on her Facebook page and expressed gratitude for her survival.

“I am profoundly thankful to the Almighty God for sparing my life in what could have been a devastating tragedy.”

The MP was travelling with her three others in a Ford Raptor. They were taken to the hospital for medical care and are said to be in stable condition.