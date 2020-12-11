Fantana’s mum Dorcas Affo-Toffey’s house in Jomoro under attack by the NPP

- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament(MP)-elect for the Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey’s house has reportedly been attacked by NPP supporters in the area.

In a live video on Facebook captioned, “This is what is happening at my residence right now… I am under attack by the NPP in Jomoro allegedly lead by Eric Muah, their constituency secretary”, musician Fantana’s mum lamented.

These NPP aggressors allegedly battered her house with stones and left occupants running for their lives.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Fantana's mum Dorcas Affo-Toffey's house in Jomoro under attack by NPP supporters pic.twitter.com/k1xkGYmAfL — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 11, 2020

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, on the ticket of the NDC, won a place in the next parliament to represent the people of Jomoro.

Fantana’s mum pipped the incumbent New Patriotic Party’s MP for the constituency, Paul Essien, to the seat.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey hails from Bonyere in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region, Ghana.