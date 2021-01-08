- Advertisement -

Dorcas Affo-Toffey the member of Parliament for Jomoro and the mother of Fantana according to a source is likely to lose her seat in Parliament.

The MP who won the NDC primaries some months ago before going ahead to win the 7th December elections is said to hold dual citizenship thus American and Ghanaian.

Per the reports, as of 7th December 2020, she had still not renounced her American citizenship and could face the laws of the land for having dual citizenship and contesting in an election.

This was shared by Instagram blogger with the handle, Cutie Julls who posted;

‘Hmm Ghana… La fantana’s mother will be facing the law o.

‘As of 7/12/2020 when she was voted as a Member of Parliament in a Ghanain constituency, she was still and remained a American citizen. You know that’s a crime as per the constitutuion of Ghana, right?’

See screenshot below: