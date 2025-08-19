Fante Comedy & Mamprusi Comedy- Ghanaians react after Fante Comedy said Bawumia’s call gave him good treatment in cells

Ghanaians have reacted to claims that former vice president, Dr. Bawumia facilitated his bail.

Following his release, a video flew across social media platforms where Dr. Bawumia was giving a thumbs up to Fante Comedy.

Following the viral video, Fante Comedy granted interviews where he talked about how Dr. Bawumia aided him in cells.

According to Fante Comedy in a recent interview, he thought his life had come to an end when he received a call from the former vice president, Dr. Bawumia.

Fante Comedy claims that while he was in cells, he received a call from Dr. Bawumia and following that, he was given better treatment.

Before the call, Fante Comedy claims he was treated as an ordinary person, however, following the call, he was sent to a VVIP Cell.

Reacting to the recent interview and viral video that featured the duo, Ghanaians have responded negatively.

Many Ghanaians are of the view that Dr. Bawumia being in the picture simply makes it obvious that he is behind people insulting and attacking the incumbent NDC government.

Others believe that the kind gesture from the former vice president would go a long way to affect his dream of becoming the president of Ghana.