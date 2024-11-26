GhPageNewsFante women are great cooks; Otumfuo expresses his deep admiration for their...
Fante women are great cooks; Otumfuo expresses his deep admiration for their culinary skills

By Armani Brooklyn
Otumfuo
#image_title

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has celebrated Fante women for their remarkable cooking skills, highlighting their reputation for excellence in the kitchen.

In a video shared by Opemsuo Radio, the revered monarch fondly recalled his childhood memories of his Fante aunt, Auntie Evelyn, whose dishes were a staple of his early years.

“She was a fantastic cook,” Otumfuo noted, reminiscing about the meals she prepared for him, often packed for school.

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II - GhPage
Otumfuor Osei Tutu II

He referenced a popular Ashanti saying, “Get money and marry a Fante woman,” to underscore their culinary prowess.

The Asantehene’s remarks have sparked admiration and conversation about the unique cultural contributions of Fante women, particularly in the realm of food.

