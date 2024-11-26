Fante women are great cooks; Otumfuo expresses his deep admiration for their culinary skills

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has celebrated Fante women for their remarkable cooking skills, highlighting their reputation for excellence in the kitchen.

In a video shared by Opemsuo Radio, the revered monarch fondly recalled his childhood memories of his Fante aunt, Auntie Evelyn, whose dishes were a staple of his early years.

“She was a fantastic cook,” Otumfuo noted, reminiscing about the meals she prepared for him, often packed for school.

READ ALSO: Women can’t be trusted so my husband must wait for 10 years to add my name to his properties – Abena Moet

Otumfuor Osei Tutu II

He referenced a popular Ashanti saying, “Get money and marry a Fante woman,” to underscore their culinary prowess.

The Asantehene’s remarks have sparked admiration and conversation about the unique cultural contributions of Fante women, particularly in the realm of food.

READ ALSO: Football legend, Charles Taylor shows off his plush living room