type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Farm workers team up to murder their boss

By Armani Brooklyn
Mr Henry

A 56-year-old farmer, Henry Oyagbomwan, has been gruesomely murdered by five of his farm workers in Igueze village, Ovia Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State, shortly after selling pineapples worth ?900,000 which is equivalent to GHS 6000.

According to police sources, the incident occurred shortly after Mr. Oyagbomwan completed a major transaction involving the sale of pineapples harvested from his farm.

The suspects, reportedly motivated by greed, collected the proceeds, murdered the farmer, and buried his body in a shallow grave on the farm.

READ ALSO: Ajayi sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend

Mr Henry

The five suspects, two of whom are said to be from Akwa Ibom State, while the other three hail from the northern region of Nigeria, are currently on the run.

The Edo State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, promising to leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice is served.

Authorities say they are working with interstate security agencies to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

READ ALSO: Antwiwaa’s mother reveals daughter’s cause of death

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Salome Adaidu and her suspected killer Timileyin Ajayi

Ajayi sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend

Antwiwaa and her mother

Antwiwaa’s mother reveals daughter’s cause of death

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, June 26, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Moment current boyfriend shoots ex-boyfriend to death

Lady and her sneaky link

VIDEO: 2-year-old TikToker Akua Antwiwaa dies

Akua Antwiwaa

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

He slept with me when I went to watch television in his room- lady reveals

Asamoah Gyan has blocked me- Stonebwoy cries out

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways