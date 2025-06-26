Farm workers team up to murder their boss

A 56-year-old farmer, Henry Oyagbomwan, has been gruesomely murdered by five of his farm workers in Igueze village, Ovia Northeast Local Government Area of Edo State, shortly after selling pineapples worth ?900,000 which is equivalent to GHS 6000.

According to police sources, the incident occurred shortly after Mr. Oyagbomwan completed a major transaction involving the sale of pineapples harvested from his farm.

The suspects, reportedly motivated by greed, collected the proceeds, murdered the farmer, and buried his body in a shallow grave on the farm.

The five suspects, two of whom are said to be from Akwa Ibom State, while the other three hail from the northern region of Nigeria, are currently on the run.

The Edo State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, promising to leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice is served.

Authorities say they are working with interstate security agencies to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

