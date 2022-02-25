- Advertisement -

Police in the Mamprugu/Moadugri District of the North East Region has arrested a 25-year-old farmer for allegedly hacking his three-year-old daughter to death and injuring his wife.

The suspect, Haruna Adam, and the wife are reported to have had a misunderstanding over a bathing soap and in the process, he reportedly picked a machete and inflicted wounds on the wife and the daughter, resulting in the death of the child.

He reportedly bolted from the scene after the act but was pursued and apprehended by some community members and handed over to the police.

The incident happened on February 20, 2022, the North East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr Robert Anabiik Angmain said, confirming the incident to Graphic Online.

Police found the victims lying in a pool of blood when they responded to distress calls from the community.

The suspect, according to officials, locked up the wife and daughter in the room and subjected them to severe beatings and in the process used the machete to inflict wounds on them.

The deceased daughter has since been buried while the injured was receiving treatment at the Walewale Municipal Hospital.

The suspect has been arraigned at the Walewale District Court and remanded into police custody for further investigations.

He is to reappear on March 8, 2022.