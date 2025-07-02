type here...
News

Farmer rescues baby girl buried alive on his farm

By Armani Brooklyn
A Baby Girl

NIGERIA – A farmer, Kabiru Kamba, who rescued a buried newly born baby girl has recounted how, on Friday, he exhumed and rescued her alive in his farmland in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Kamba narrated the incident when he received a team of the state’s Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence in his residence in Kamba town, Dandi LGA, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team was led by the former Permanent Secretary, State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafa’atu Hammani.

Narrating the incident, Kamba said that he arrived at his farm on Friday and noticed an unusual ridge among the regular ones on his farm.

“Out of curiosity, I flagged down some motorcyclists to help dig.

“While digging the ridge, we found a wrapper buried in the soil, which raised my suspicion.

“I immediately informed the police at a nearby checkpoint, who came and dug further, only to discover a baby girl, miraculously alive and crying, shrouded in a piece of textile,” he said.

On custody of the child, Kamba, said that he had taken the custody of the child for humanity and out of pity and compassion.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

“In such situations, it is only normal to help.

“I was moved to care for her and requested her custody.

“The baby was handed over to me by the Dandi local government council, pending the conclusion of police investigations”

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Balikis & Toyeeb’s wedding

Balikis & Toyeeb’s wedding video goes viral

Baby Python

Male church member reportedly vomits baby python during deliverance

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, July 2, 2025
26.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband catches wife with another man in their bedroom

Men fighting

King Paluta hurls insults at guest 

King Paluta

PHOTOS: Dada Joe extradited to the US

Dada Joe Extradition

I went to my boyfriend for him to sleep with me every day- 13-year-old girl who beats her mother says

Baltasar Ebang Engonga sentenced to 18 years imprisonment?

Baltasar Ebang Engonga
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways