Farmer rescues baby girl buried alive on his farm

NIGERIA – A farmer, Kabiru Kamba, who rescued a buried newly born baby girl has recounted how, on Friday, he exhumed and rescued her alive in his farmland in Kamba, Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi.

Kamba narrated the incident when he received a team of the state’s Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence in his residence in Kamba town, Dandi LGA, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the team was led by the former Permanent Secretary, State Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Rafa’atu Hammani.

Narrating the incident, Kamba said that he arrived at his farm on Friday and noticed an unusual ridge among the regular ones on his farm.

“Out of curiosity, I flagged down some motorcyclists to help dig.

“While digging the ridge, we found a wrapper buried in the soil, which raised my suspicion.

“I immediately informed the police at a nearby checkpoint, who came and dug further, only to discover a baby girl, miraculously alive and crying, shrouded in a piece of textile,” he said.

On custody of the child, Kamba, said that he had taken the custody of the child for humanity and out of pity and compassion.

“In such situations, it is only normal to help.

“I was moved to care for her and requested her custody.

“The baby was handed over to me by the Dandi local government council, pending the conclusion of police investigations”