Farmer sentenced to death by hanging in Tamale

A 33-year-old farmer has been sentenced to death by the Tamale High court for murdering his business partner.

He was found guilty after a seven(7) member jury unanimously found him guilty of murdering his business partner named Agnes Adjei aka Nana Ama in 2015.

According to the facts of the case as stated in court, Abubakari Sadique is the deceased’s son and lives in the Ashanti Region’s Santansi-Kumasi.

Mahamadu Issahaku, the accused, is a farmer who lives in Boakudow village near Walewale.

The complaint was filed with the police on December 27, 2015, alleging that his mother Agnes had travelled to Baokudow on December 7, 2015, to visit her business partner, who happened to be the accused.

She failed to return home, according to him, and her family was unaware of her movements. The complainant further told police that when his mother left home to meet up with the accused to buy bags of corn, she had a large sum of money on her person.

The complainant also stated that when his mother failed to return to Kumasi, he went to the accused to inquire about her whereabouts, but was told by the accused and his father that she had returned to Kumasi.

His mother was nowhere to be seen when he returned to Kumasi.

Investigations led to the arrest of the accused, who brought police to a neighbouring hamlet following interrogation, where he showed them the body of the deceased but claimed the victim was slain by bandits.