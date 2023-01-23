type here...
Farmer shot in the testicles by hunter at Gomoa Enyamea
Farmer shot in the testicles by hunter at Gomoa Enyamea

By Kweku Derrick
gunshot in the testicles
A farmer and his son have been hospitalized at the Gomoa Dawurampong Polyclinic after a hunter shot at them while on their farm in broad daylight.

The incident happened at Gomoa Enyamea in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region Saturday, January 21, 2023.

According to reports, a group of hunters numbering about ten was chasing a grasscutter and firing gunshots while the farmer yelled out to alert them that someone is on the farm.

His screams did not stop them from firing gunshots till he got shot in the testicles and his son, in the chest.

The two victims were immediately rushed to hospital for treatment. They are said to be in critical condition.

The case has been reported to the Gomoa Police Station for an investigation.

