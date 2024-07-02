Apart from his style of music one thing that is unique about musician Black Sherif is his style of dressing.

Black Sherif since cementing his name in the music industry has appeared on stages dressed in a style different from what people expected and this makes him stand out.

Many netizens and his fans wondered what could be influencing his style of dressing since they always look weird.

Black Sherif has finally come out to address the matters concerning his style of dressing saying his mother played a role in his unique style.

According to Black Sherif, his mother used to be amongst the top five seamstresses in Konongo his hometown.

He continued that he was introduced to fashion at a young age through her mother’s fashion work.

He claimed that she would frequently dress him in stylish attire and even give his school uniforms a distinctive flair.

His interest in fashion was ignited by these early encounters, which also gave him the courage to try different looks.

His latest fashion reveal for the Kilos Milos music video caused a stir among Ghanaians. Many people on social media expressed shock at the outfit.