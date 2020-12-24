Fashionista, Nana Akua Addo flaunts her plush all-white mansion on social media

- Advertisement -

Nana Akua Addo, an award-winning Ghanaian fashion icon has garnered all the attention to herself after flaunting her beautiful all-white mansion on social media.

This being her first time, she made sure to give the best view of her mansion. The German-born Ghanaian model, fashion icon, and actress gave the frontage of her expensive building.

Nana Akua Addo who is a recognised international model has been slaying Red Carpet event across the length and breadth of the world.

She is always known to be appearing at events and photos with expensive dresses and looking very beautiful with her nice hairstyle and make-ups.

Nana Akua Addo’s social media pages are full of stunning photos, and every time she drops photos, they go viral.