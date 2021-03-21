- Advertisement -

Ghanaian footballer, Fatawu Dauda tied the knot over the weekend with his beautiful, Failatu Alhassan.

The Ghana Blackstar/ Legon City goalkeeper has been dating Failatu Alhassan for a very long time from what GhPage gathered.

The two loved birds finally sealed their love in a beautiful wedding ceremony.

The event was graced by some very popular names in the football fraternity as well as popular personalities all over the country.

The traditional wedding ceremony saw Fatawu Dauda and Failatu looking stunning in their wedding apparel.

See some photos below

Congratulations to Fatawu and Failatu. God bless your marriage.