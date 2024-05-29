My Son Was At The Back Seat – Father of the 3-years-old Boy in Lilwin’s Accident Speaks Again

The Father of the 3-year-old boy who lost his life in the accident that occurred in Kumasi-Amakom has spoken once again, this time detailing where the child was seated.

In a quick interview with Ali Baba Dankamari of Angel FM at his residence, the father, Mr Kofi Ampomah, said that his deceased child was in the back seat of his car while driving.

As a result of the collision, the impact forcefully pulled the child from the back to the front seat, hitting his head on the dashboard.

Mr. Kofi Ampomah speaking from a place of deep sorrow, revealed that he has been discharged from the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Despite his discharge, he expressed profound sadness over the incident on Saturday, 25th May 2024. He shared that his condition is far from stable as he faces the prospect of losing his leg.

Doctors have informed Mr Ampomah that his leg has sustained severe injuries, necessitating surgery to restore his health.

He is scheduled to return to the hospital for surgery in two weeks, a procedure he hopes will enable him to regain a sense of normalcy.

Meanwhile, The Manager for Actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Ray Moni has released a statement in an address on his official Facebook page following the accident on Saturday 25th 2024.



Ray Moni was involved in the fatal accident that claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy and injured a father, Lilwin and his bodyguard in Amakom-Kumasi.





The accident has created a whole buzz and matters arising are not a pleasing one. In this light, Ray Moni has made some statements.



In a post on Facebook, Ray Moni extended his gratitude to concerned family, friends, and loved ones as well as well-meaning Ghanaians for their support thus far throughout this challenging phase.



He expressed his sincerest gratitude to all for the constant check-ups on him following the incident and also took a moment to thank the Doctors and Nurses at KATH for the special attention offered to the team.



According to him, he and other team members who were involved in the accident are responding to treatment. After they are discharged, they will address various issues surrounding the accident.



He, however, sent out a condolence to the bereaved family as a result of the accident.



Ray Moni, promised via the release to manage the situation to the satisfaction of the bereaved family while asking for continuous prayers as they navigate through these down and unfortunate moments.

