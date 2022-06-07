- Advertisement -

The father of Tyron Iras Marghuy, the Rastafarian student whose Rasta student who was denied admission by Achimota school sues the school sparked a national debate, has accused his son of assault.

Mr Tereo Marghuy claims Tyron has always been very disobedient even before the infamous admission saga made the family popular. But despite all the sacrifices he made to secure his admission to the school through the courts, Tyron has not changed towards him.

A graphic video sighted by GHPage on social media shows Mr Tereo Marghuy with deep cuts on his right arm which he claims to have been inflicted on him by his young son.

In the video shared by Accra based Metro TV, Mr Marghuy said Tyron had an argument with his sister and as he tried to intervene, his young son gripped his arm and assaulted him.

“This is what Tyron has done to my hands, he spoilt his sister’s tablet this morning.”

“He had an argument with his sister and I went over to ask him why and he just unplugged his laptop and walked over me and that’s what he has been doing all these years”, Tereo lamented.

We cannot share the video here because it contains graphic content that some viewers may find upsetting.

Click HERE to watch the video on our Telegram page.

Who are the Marghuy’s?

In March 2021, the Marghuy Rastafarian family garnered media attention after they, together with another Rastafarian student Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, sued Achimota School for denying their sons admission because of their dreadlocks.

READ MORE: Achimota school denies 2 Rastafarians admission because of their dreadlocks

The school indicated that Tyron and Oheneba would only be enrolled on the condition that they shave their dreadlocks in accordance with the School’s academic regulations.

In defiance of this directive, the families of the students dragged the school to court citing discrimination and infringement on their fundamental human rights to education under the 1992 constitution.

READ ALSO: Rasta student who was denied admission by Achimota school sues the school

After two months of a legal tussle, the Human Rights Division of the High Court presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of the two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.

The Court ordered Achimota School to admit the two Rastafarian students it denied enrollment.

The ruling was described as a record victory in the history of the country.