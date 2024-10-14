GhPageNewsFather Ankrah set to drag lady who sent her to Aunty Naa...
News

Father Ankrah set to drag lady who sent her to Aunty Naa to court over pregnancy & abortion claims

By Armani Brooklyn
Father Ankrah

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Father Ankrah has threatened legal action in the wake of the accusation of by a lady of getting her pregnant and abandoning the child.

Speaking in an interview with Pooleno Multimedia, Father Ankrah expressed unhappiness over the issue, saying that he initially conducted a paternity test on the said child, after which the results proved he was not the biological father.

He disclosed that his sample had again been taken for another DNA, adding if he is the actual father of the boy, he would sue the health facility where the initial paternity test was conducted.

Father Ankrah

Father Ankrah said he would have no issues taking care of the child even if the test proves he is not the father but was quick to add that a young man has also reached out to him claiming responsibility for the lady’s pregnancy.


“He told me the lady’s family had threatened not to enter their house. I will have no issue helping to take care of the child.

I will even employ the biological father of the boy if it is discovered I am the one responsible”

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, October 14, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
75.1 ° F
75.1 °
75.1 °
87 %
1.2mph
99 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways