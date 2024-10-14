Father Ankrah set to drag lady who sent her to Aunty Naa to court over pregnancy & abortion claims

Ghanaian YouTuber and content creator Father Ankrah has threatened legal action in the wake of the accusation of by a lady of getting her pregnant and abandoning the child.

Speaking in an interview with Pooleno Multimedia, Father Ankrah expressed unhappiness over the issue, saying that he initially conducted a paternity test on the said child, after which the results proved he was not the biological father.

He disclosed that his sample had again been taken for another DNA, adding if he is the actual father of the boy, he would sue the health facility where the initial paternity test was conducted.

Father Ankrah said he would have no issues taking care of the child even if the test proves he is not the father but was quick to add that a young man has also reached out to him claiming responsibility for the lady’s pregnancy.



“He told me the lady’s family had threatened not to enter their house. I will have no issue helping to take care of the child.

I will even employ the biological father of the boy if it is discovered I am the one responsible”