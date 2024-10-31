Father Ankrah storms Oyerepa FM as DNA test reveals his 17-year-old girlfriend lied about impregnating her

Recall that weeks ago, a young Ghanaian lady named Florence accused Father Ankrah of chopping, impregnating and dumping her afterwards.

Speaking on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show, Florence alleged that Father Ankrah made her abort her first pregnancy when she was just 17 years old.

With her second pregnancy, she maintained it and gave birth but Father Ankrah has refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

Father Ankrah

Regarding how she met Father Ankrah, Florence claimed that she used to cast in some of Father Ankrah’s skits until he promised to put her into a trade.

But unfortunately, he turned her into a sekz machine and impregnated her in the process.

Well, the DNA test conducted on the baby has finally been released and to everyone’s surprise, the skitmaker is not the biological father of the child.

Following the release of the DNA test, Father Ankrah stormed the premises of Oyerepa FM to chide the hosts and pundits of Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show for not making the results of the DNA test public.

