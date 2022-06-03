type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFather arrested for allegedly trying to use his daughter for sika duro
News

Father arrested for allegedly trying to use his daughter for sika duro

By Armani Brooklyn
Father arrested for allegedly trying to use his daughter for sika duro
Father arrested for allegedly trying to use his daughter for sika duro
- Advertisement -

A video that is currently trending on the local digital space captures the moment a father was arrested for allegedly trying to use his own daughter for sika duro.

Apparently, the man was nabbed by the police after the native doctor he went to consult gave a tip-off to the security service who sent personnel to storm his compound after receiving his call.

According to the native doctor, the arrested father claims he’s financially unstable abroad so he came to him for sika duro but unfortunately, he’s not into such evil deeds hence the need to call the police on him.

The native doctor additionally revealed in the circulating video that the man’s daughter was in school but he went and dragged her to his place just because of the sika duro

It has also been reported that the notorious father claims to have 12 children, therefore, using just two as sacrifices to gain financial freedom isn’t a big deal for him.

This is the main reason he was eager to give his beautiful and innocent daughter to the gods for his own greed.

Kindly watch the video below to know more…

According to a section of social media users, the man was set up by that herbalist to gain popularity because it’s that herbalist who might have asked the man to bring one of his kids for the rituals.

He later rushed to call the police because convincingly, the man didn’t bring the kid there on his own accord.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, June 3, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    84.2 ° F
    84.2 °
    84.2 °
    70 %
    3.8mph
    93 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News