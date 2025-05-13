type here...
Father chases daughter with a cutlass over food

By Mzta Churchill

A father has chased her young daughter away with a cutlass over food.

In a viral video sighted by Gh Page, the father was seen eating while pressing his food.

Initially, the daughter was not close to him, however, by the time he realized, the young daughter had taken the food and was about to go with it.

The father who could not watch the kid go with the food picked a cutlass from under the table the food was put on.

After seeing the action by the father, the daughter put the food on the table and left with tears flowing through her cheeks.

