type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsFather drags his son to court for stealing and selling his properties...
News

Father drags his son to court for stealing and selling his properties while he was still abroad

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Father drags his son to court for stealing and selling his properties while he was still abroad
- Advertisement -


The alleged incidents occurred at the family residence in Lakwe Lekki, Lagos State.

The suspects were arraigned at the Ebute Metta Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a five-count charge that includes assault, breaking and entering, stealing, and posing a threat to life.


According to the prosecution counsel, Paul Ugorji, the defendants committed the crimes in 2019 while the plaintiff was abroad.

During the purported incident, the brothers reportedly forcibly entered their father’s compound, assaulted their older sister, and drove her out.

Father drags his son to court for stealing and selling his properties while he was still abroad

Additionally, they allegedly took a block molding machine and a N7 million Toyota 4Runner Jeep without their father’s consent.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The courtroom revelations unveiled an underlying family dispute, with information emerging that the sons belong to Olowopopo’s second wife, with whom he has disagreements, particularly regarding the boys’ paternity.

Paul Ugorji outlined that the accused violated several sections of the Lagos State 2015 Criminal Laws, including Sections 411, 172, 287, 56, and 168(d).

The charges read, “That you, Adekunle Olowopopo, 35, and Mayowa Olowopopo, 33, sometime in 2019 at Lakwe Lekki, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire together to commit a felony, to wit assault, stealing, breaking and entry, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and thereby committed an offense punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Magistrate O. M. Ajayi accepted the petition and granted the accused sons bail. They were each released on a bail amount of N40,000 with one responsible surety.

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, November 24, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
4.2mph
40 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
83 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways