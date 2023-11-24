Father drags his son to court for stealing and selling his properties while he was still abroad

- Advertisement -

Nigerian man Ade Olowopopo has initiated legal proceedings against his two sons, Kunle and Mayowa, alleging that they assaulted their sister, Bisi Olowopopo, and stole his properties while he was abroad.



The alleged incidents occurred at the family residence in Lakwe Lekki, Lagos State.

The suspects were arraigned at the Ebute Metta Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a five-count charge that includes assault, breaking and entering, stealing, and posing a threat to life.



According to the prosecution counsel, Paul Ugorji, the defendants committed the crimes in 2019 while the plaintiff was abroad.

During the purported incident, the brothers reportedly forcibly entered their father’s compound, assaulted their older sister, and drove her out.

Additionally, they allegedly took a block molding machine and a N7 million Toyota 4Runner Jeep without their father’s consent.

The courtroom revelations unveiled an underlying family dispute, with information emerging that the sons belong to Olowopopo’s second wife, with whom he has disagreements, particularly regarding the boys’ paternity.

Paul Ugorji outlined that the accused violated several sections of the Lagos State 2015 Criminal Laws, including Sections 411, 172, 287, 56, and 168(d).

The charges read, “That you, Adekunle Olowopopo, 35, and Mayowa Olowopopo, 33, sometime in 2019 at Lakwe Lekki, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire together to commit a felony, to wit assault, stealing, breaking and entry, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and thereby committed an offense punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.”

Magistrate O. M. Ajayi accepted the petition and granted the accused sons bail. They were each released on a bail amount of N40,000 with one responsible surety.