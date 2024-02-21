Father heartbroken after coming home to find his daughter sleeping with her boyfriend on his bed (Video)

- Advertisement -

A 16-year-old Ghanaian boy has been dragged to SOMPA FM for sleeping with his 14-year-old girlfriend inside her father’s room.

According to the guy who made an appearance in the studious of SOMPA FM, he didn’t force the girl to sleep with him.

As confirmed, the 16-year-old boy named Sammy impregnated the 14-year-old girl and she has given birth

The young girl who was also present in the FM studio confirmed sleeping with Sammy.

Now Maame Efia has given birth and her boyfriend has refused to take responsibility for the child.

Watch the video below to know more…

