Father jailed for impregnating his daughter

36-year-old father and electrician, Zigah Kofitse, has been sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment with hard labour by the Denu Circuit Court for the defilement of his 15-year-old daughter, resulting in her pregnancy.

The case came to light after the Assemblywoman for the Avoeme West Electoral Area, Hon Faustina Elikplim Kwawu, noticed physical changes in the victim.

Upon interviewing her, the 15-year-old confided in the Assemblywoman and exposed her father for impregnating her.



Hon. Kwawu subsequently accompanied the victim to the Aflao Police station to file a formal complaint, leading to the arrest of Mr. Zigah Kofitse.

A medical examination, including an ultrasound scan that was conducted at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital confirmed the victim was 15 weeks and four days pregnant.

Presenting the facts to the court, Inspector Albert Kombor, the prosecuting officer, identified the 15-year-old victim (name withheld) as Kofitse Zigah’s daughter.

The court heard that the accused had previously been married to the complainant’s sister, with whom he had the victim and her six-year-old brother.

Following the dissolution of the marriage in 2021, the accused had been living with both children.

The prosecution detailed two specific instances of the accused’s criminal actions.

READ ALSO: Pastor’s daughter’s trending video



In February 2025, on his birthday evening, Kofitse Zigah bought non-alcoholic beverages for both children.



The victim unknowingly consumed her drink, which had already been opened.

Shortly after, she fell asleep, and the accused took her to the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.



Upon regaining consciousness, the victim noticed a dried whitish fluid on her lap and in her underwear, which she showed to her father, but he did not explain.

The victim kept the incident to herself.

On April 15, 2025, the victim’s birthday, the accused repeated his heinous actions.

At approximately 8 pm, he again bought soft drinks for the children, opening the victim’s drink and allegedly lacing it with a suspected sedative.

He gave it to her to drink, refusing her request for him to take a sip first.

After consuming the drink, the victim became intoxicated, and the accused once more took her to the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

In April 2025, the victim began experiencing tiredness and headaches and informed the accused.

Fearing his daughter was pregnant, he reportedly promised to arrange an abortion for her later.

On May 1, 2025, the victim was sent on an errand by the accused and encountered the complainant upon her return.

During the police investigation, Kofitse Zigah admitted to the offence in his cautioned statement and was subsequently charged.

He pleaded guilty simpliciter to the charge on his first appearance in court on May 7, 2025, leading to his 10-year prison sentence.

READ ALSO: Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces