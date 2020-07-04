- Advertisement -

Today was the final funeral rites of the Favorite Mc’s MC, Kwadwo Wiafe of Despite Media who died a few weeks ago

There were a lot of sad scenes today at the funeral grounds but one thing that got everyone on the floor weeping like babies was when the father of Kwadwo Wiafe took the microphone to read the tribute of his son.

SE ALSO: Sad scenery as the mother, Kwame Despite and others mourn Kwadwo Wiafe

The father of Ghana’s most popular MC and media personality recounted the great bond that existed between himself and his son.

He spoke of the memories they shared each evening when he closes from work and they meet at the premises of Despite Media to chat.

What got everyone even crying louder was when he made a statement that it would have been better if he had died and his son had lived.

SEE ALSO: Sad scenes from Kwadwo Wiafe’s one-week observance

It’s just losing such an energetic young man. Watch and listen to Kwadwo Wiafe’s father below

Father of the late Kwadwo Wiafe weeps at his funeral ? RIP ?? pic.twitter.com/igSpdoPnJV — RASHAD (@RashadKojo) July 4, 2020

It’s not easy losing such a great man. Kwadwo Wiafe passed away a few weeks ago from an undisclosed ailment.

Also present at his funeral were Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, Fadda Dickson, Kwame Sefa Kayi, and many others.

SEE ALSO: Video of the sad moment the Staff Of Despite Media visited the family of Late Kwadwo Wiafe

May his soul rest in perfect peace