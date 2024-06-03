type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPopular Roman Father in the trending atopa video chopping a lady wotowoto...
News

Popular Roman Father in the trending atopa video chopping a lady wotowoto speaks

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Father Lucian leak video

Social media went abuzz following the leak of a scandalous bedroom video featuring Father Lucian Twinamatsiko Ambunga, a prominent Catholic priest and a well-known Ebola survivor in Uganda.

The explicit footage, which has spread like wildfire online, captures Father Lucian in compromising positions with an unidentified young woman.


The video, recorded by Father Lucian himself, shows him engaging in sexual acts while adjusting the camera to capture various angles and intimate moments.

READ ALSO: Popular Roman Father’s atopa video lands online – Watch

Father Lucian leak


The priest, who gained national recognition and admiration for surviving the deadly Ebola virus, is seen seriously having intercourse with the lady.

Popular Stories Right now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once
Bukom Banku’s son Tilapia loses fight

While the church has not yet issued an official response, the leaked video has sparked widespread debate.

However, Father Lucian Twinamatsiko has come out to deny the circulating videos on social media.

According to friends of the Priest, he claims the videos are fake and someone must have used AI to add his face.

READ ALSO: Nigerian rich man who kidnapped Afia Tandoh and allegedly murdered her reportedly shot to death by the police

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, June 3, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
82 ° F
82 °
82 °
76 %
1.6mph
97 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways