type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPopular Roman Father's atopa video lands online - Watch
News

Popular Roman Father’s atopa video lands online – Watch

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Father Lucian leak

Father Lucian Leak – A bedroom video of popular Ugandan Catholic Priest Father Lucian Twinamatsiko Ambunga has leaked and is trending on social media.

In the video, Father Lucian is seen recording the act himself as he got intimate with the lady alleged to be her secret lover.

The man of God is also seen changing camera positions and angles as he gave it ‘wotowoto’ to the young lady in the viral video.

Father Lucian Leak Video; Netizens Reactions

Hally Lizborn – But the truth is since those people are human beings, have the same body like us they should be allowed to marry at least one lady all their life .

Mzee Johnmary – People never judge someone for what he has done the judge is one he will meet his judge, we follow the bible where is it written in the Bible that a priest should not marry or should not have sex! He is also a human being that should not even bather us it’s non of our business.

Popular Stories Right now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once
Bukom Banku’s son Tilapia loses fight

Let’s always remember to pray for our priests instead of accusing them for the wrongs.

Angella Ayebazibwe – Even that smile shows he is the one

Christine Apio – If it reaches Rome…and they investigate..u will be allowed to go and enjoy ur fruits in.peace

Who’s Father Lucian?

Father Lucian Ambunga, is a Catholic priest who is an Ebola survivor. He is also the driving force behind the National Association of Ebola Survivors and was named its president.

For him, the association’s role is not only to provide mutual support but is also a platform to engage with the wider community, sensitizing local people about how to protect themselves against Ebola and addressing issues related to stigmatization.

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Sunday, June 2, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
78.3 ° F
78.3 °
78.3 °
88 %
2mph
93 %
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways