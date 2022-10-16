- Advertisement -

The father of Black Sherif’s late girlfriend, Mr Clement Kofi Adu Bofour has accused the budding musician of having a hand in her daughter’s death because he dedicated his ‘Oh Paradise’ song on his ‘The Villian I Never Was’ to her.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Clement lamented over how Black Sherif is chasing clout with her late daughter’s name which he deems to be very insensitive.

According to the angry father, Black Sherif should formally present himself to the family or face disciplinary actions.

READ ALSO: Meet Black Sherif’s first love who died at just 17 years old

In the interview, he also categorically stated that he finds it distasteful that Black Sherif is making money off his late daughter’s name.

“I don’t need his money. As you can see, I can take care of myself. Black Sherif is not the one who feeds me, but I’m upset because he is destroying her character in public“

“He is tarnishing my daughter’s name because she was not your lover, but you are claiming she was your girlfriend. The girl was still in school and underage. How did she become your lover?”

Mr Bofour disclosed that he intends to hold Black Sherif accountable for his daughter’s death if he does not come and perform the needed introduction to the family.

“When she died, neither you (Black Sherif) nor your family member came to pay your respects with our grieving family. You didn’t introduce yourself to anybody. Five years after her death, you announced to the world that she was your girlfriend.

“I want him to come and tell us how my daughter became his lover. Otherwise, I can say he has a hand in my daughter’s death. I will put it that way because you said she is your lover. How did you get there? And if you take a look at the events leading to her death. Yes, many people died in the school, but when we took her to the hospital, she was still alive, and nothing showed that she was dying. She was even discharged by the doctor but advised to stay for an extra night for observation and go home the next day. But she died at dawn.”

But Mr Clement Bofour said he may forgive Black Sherif if he comes forth with a solid explanation for his behaviour.

“When she died, you didn’t come to see us at home. Whether you came or not, I did not see you. All of a sudden, you are making music about her. So, why won’t I say that you know something about her death? I am human, so if his explanation is sound. I will forgive him.”

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: “Nobody can bring my music career down” – Black Sherif