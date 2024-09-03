type here...
Father of the final year O’Reilly SHS student who was stabbed to death over an argument speaks

A final-year student at O’Reilly Senior High School (SHS) has tragically lost his life after being stabbed by a fellow student during a heated confrontation on the school grounds.

Eyewitnesses, who were students at the scene, reported that the victim, known as Edward, was stabbed multiple times by his peer after a disagreement quickly turned violent.

The altercation, which began as an intense verbal exchange, soon escalated into a physical fight, and the situation worsened when weapons were involved.

Edward’s father, speaking exclusively to GhPage, expressed his profound grief and frustration over the tragic incident.

In a valiant attempt to save Edward’s life, a group of courageous students left the school to find a taxi and rush him to the hospital.

Unfortunately, despite their heroic efforts, Edward succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The father of the deceased has spoken to reporters, expressing his deep anger and sorrow. He is demanding justice and answers from the school authorities.

“The school authorities have remained silent since yesterday; the police haven’t contacted us, and even the family of the boy who killed my son has not reached out,” he said.

“We need answers from the school and the parents of the boy. We want justice and to understand what happened.”

