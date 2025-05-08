Suame: Father of the girl found dead in a parked car speaks

The father of the 6-year-old girl who was found dead inside a parked car at Suame Market has spoken for the first time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhPage, the mourning father emotionally narrated the last moments he had with his daughter.

According to the mourning father, Daya is his last child out of the 6 children he has.

He continued that his wife took Daya to Suame Market to plait her hair last Sunday.

However, his wife later called him to say that Daya had gone missing.

Unfortunately, she was discovered dead after 4 days of consistent searching.

The sad father believes his daughter was killed.

