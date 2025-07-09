type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Father poisons his three sons

By Armani Brooklyn
Nigerian Father

A 42-year-old father of three, Mr. Samuel Otasi, is currently in police custody for poisoning his own children based on a witchcraft accusation made by his spiritual leader.

According to local authorities, Mr. Otasi reportedly administered a lethal dose of sniper insecticide to his three children aged 10, 12, and 14 after his pastor branded them as wizards responsible for his misfortunes and struggles.

Tragically, two of the children, the 10-year-old and 12-year-old, died shortly after ingesting the poisonous substance.

READ ALSO: Boyfriend removes girlfriend’s intestines

Nigerian Father

The eldest child, 14, survived the initial poisoning but is in critical condition at a local hospital, fighting for her life.

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed Otasi’s arrest and stated that a full investigation is underway.

Preliminary reports suggest that the poisoning took place shortly after a prayer session with the pastor, during which Mr. Otasi was allegedly convinced that his children were the source of his spiritual and financial difficulties.

READ ALSO: Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Nafi Mahama Sam Jonah Ibrahim Mahama 1

Rare video of Ibrahim Mahama’s daughter Nafi

Middle aged Ghanaian Woman 1

Middle aged woman caught stealing from a shoe shop

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, July 9, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Boyfriend removes girlfriend’s intestines

Dying Lovers

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Ghanaians descend on Efia Odo over her new seductive video

Efia Odo

Netizens call for the dismissal of Professor Ehigie

Professor Ehigie

Agradaa’s mum dismisses claims of sacking Sofo Asiamah

Agradaas mother
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways