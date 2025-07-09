Father poisons his three sons

A 42-year-old father of three, Mr. Samuel Otasi, is currently in police custody for poisoning his own children based on a witchcraft accusation made by his spiritual leader.

According to local authorities, Mr. Otasi reportedly administered a lethal dose of sniper insecticide to his three children aged 10, 12, and 14 after his pastor branded them as wizards responsible for his misfortunes and struggles.

Tragically, two of the children, the 10-year-old and 12-year-old, died shortly after ingesting the poisonous substance.

The eldest child, 14, survived the initial poisoning but is in critical condition at a local hospital, fighting for her life.

The Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed Otasi’s arrest and stated that a full investigation is underway.

Preliminary reports suggest that the poisoning took place shortly after a prayer session with the pastor, during which Mr. Otasi was allegedly convinced that his children were the source of his spiritual and financial difficulties.

