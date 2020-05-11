Father in police custody for mercilessly beating his own baby

- Advertisement -

Ghpage.com has sighted a chilling video of a baby boy who has sustained various degrees of injuries at this back and forehead as a result of his father’s merciless beatings.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nana Addo outlines immune system booster remedies for Ghanaians

The videos and photos of the severely injured baby boy were shared on Facebook by a lady identified as Felicity Nelson.

According to the information gathered, the father is in police custody for mercilessly beating his baby boy.

The baby boy after suffering in the hands of his cruel father was sent to the hospital by his mother with the family trying to keep up with the hospital bills.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Akufo-Addo extends ban on public gatherings to May 31

Despite that, the doctors are performing minor surgery on his forehead, due to the injury caused by his father.

VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED, SEE THE CHILLING PHOTOS BELOW:

How on earth can a father do this? What kind of a father is this one? This father is very wicked.