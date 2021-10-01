type here...
GhPageNewsFather pours hot water on daughter for taking his GH¢5 to buy...
News

Father pours hot water on daughter for taking his GH¢5 to buy food

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A wicked father is facing the full rigours of the law for causing severe pain and damage to her biological daughter.

The man poured hot water and burnt his daughter with a hot iron for taking his GH¢5 to buy food without his notice. He did this amid beatings.

From a video report on the incident, the 16-year-old daughter had returned from school very hungry and saw her father’s money, took it and went to buy food.

According to the report, when the girl got home the father was fast asleep and didn’t want to wake him up because of how deep he has slept.

The father woke up in the afternoon to find his money missing. The girl owned up and told her father that she took the money as she was hungry.

The father in reproach asked her why she didn’t wake him up to ask for the money first before taking it to buy food.

Before she could say jack, the father had pounced on her with beatings and damaged her skin pouring hot water and burning her with a heated iron.

The mother of the victim, Memuna Isaah reported her husband to the police who sent him to be arraigned before the court.

At court yesterday, he pleaded not guilty and the judge gave him a GH¢80,000 bail with 3 sureties, 2 to be justified.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 1, 2021
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.6mph
20 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News