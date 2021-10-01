- Advertisement -

A wicked father is facing the full rigours of the law for causing severe pain and damage to her biological daughter.

The man poured hot water and burnt his daughter with a hot iron for taking his GH¢5 to buy food without his notice. He did this amid beatings.

From a video report on the incident, the 16-year-old daughter had returned from school very hungry and saw her father’s money, took it and went to buy food.

According to the report, when the girl got home the father was fast asleep and didn’t want to wake him up because of how deep he has slept.

The father woke up in the afternoon to find his money missing. The girl owned up and told her father that she took the money as she was hungry.

The father in reproach asked her why she didn’t wake him up to ask for the money first before taking it to buy food.

Before she could say jack, the father had pounced on her with beatings and damaged her skin pouring hot water and burning her with a heated iron.

The mother of the victim, Memuna Isaah reported her husband to the police who sent him to be arraigned before the court.

At court yesterday, he pleaded not guilty and the judge gave him a GH¢80,000 bail with 3 sureties, 2 to be justified.