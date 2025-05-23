Father & son armed robbers nabbed for murdering MoMo vendor at Aflao

In a deeply disturbing development from the Volta Region, a father and son armed robber have been remanded into prison custody in connection with the murder of a mobile money (MoMo) vendor in Aflao.

The two, 65-year-old Happy Sewordor and his son, Michael Sewornu, are among the eight suspects facing serious charges related to the brutal killing of Christopher Ahordor on April 28, 2025.

The incident occurred in Gbagblakope, a suburb of Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality, and has since left the local community reeling in shock and fear.

According to eyewitness accounts, the late Christopher Ahordor was preparing to close his mobile money kiosk around 5 PM when two masked assailants, dressed in long robes, emerged from nearby bushes.

READ ALSO: MoMo vendor shot dead in Aflao robbery

In a calculated and terrifying ambush, the robbers fired warning shots into the air to disperse nearby onlookers before targeting Christopher.

He was shot in the left side of his chest at close range.

Residents rushed him to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital, but despite efforts by medical staff, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The cold-blooded nature of the crime sparked outrage and an intense police investigation, which has now led to a series of arrests.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Happy Sewordor, who was found in possession of illicit drugs, quantities of Indian hemp, a single-barrel cap gun, a locally manufactured pistol, and empty cartridges.

His apprehension brings the total number of suspects to eight, all of whom are now in remand custody pending further legal proceedings.

The suspects have been arraigned before the court and are expected to reappear on June 16, 2025.

READ ALSO: Guy flogs hookup lady for allgedly stealing his GHS 7 from his wallet