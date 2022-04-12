type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentOur father told us beating women is normal - Oshinachi's son
Entertainment

Our father told us beating women is normal – Oshinachi’s son

By Qwame Benedict
Osinachi and her husband Peter happily smiling
Osinachi and Peter
- Advertisement -

Issues surrounding the painful demise of Nigerian singer Osinachi Nwachukwu keep popping up each passing day.

The newest person to speak on it is her son who has made some shocking revelations about his parents, especially his father.

He described how his father seized the two automobiles. People gave Osinachi Nwachukwu gifts, compelling her to ride her bike all the time.

Eneh Ogbe, who met with the artist’s son and other children, made the disclosure, saying:

“By God’s grace I was in our beloved late sister’s house this evening again and am glad that he was actually arrested by the police.. But what baffles me is the way and manner he has polluted the children’s mind.

“I had a chat with the first born and i almost started crying again. This boy told me the ordeal his mom has been going through with his dad, how he beats her up in any little argument, he said anti my dad pushed my mom out of the car at night after wed service and bad boys snatched my mom bag that night how mom got home that night i can’t tell because dad left her, people dashed my mom this two cars (pointed at them for me to see) but dad at times will say my mom should take bike while we go in the car, even when we are coming back from church my mom will stand under the sun and we will drive and pass her and we will wave at her, my dad told us that beating women is good.. I had to cut in the conversation and i told him is very very wrong to beat a woman and that God is against it and i really talk sense into him. He said they are happy that their dad was arrested because he shout beat them up too.. The second born sang for us too he has a golden voice like the mom.. The first said my mom always keep quiet for my daddy and she always forgive and now she has died and i told him not to worry as his mom is in heaven!!! May the soul of our beloved sister rest in peace and may God take care of her four kids she left behind Amen!!”

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 12, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    58 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Tue
    89 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News