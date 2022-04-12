- Advertisement -

Issues surrounding the painful demise of Nigerian singer Osinachi Nwachukwu keep popping up each passing day.

The newest person to speak on it is her son who has made some shocking revelations about his parents, especially his father.

He described how his father seized the two automobiles. People gave Osinachi Nwachukwu gifts, compelling her to ride her bike all the time.

Eneh Ogbe, who met with the artist’s son and other children, made the disclosure, saying:

“By God’s grace I was in our beloved late sister’s house this evening again and am glad that he was actually arrested by the police.. But what baffles me is the way and manner he has polluted the children’s mind.

“I had a chat with the first born and i almost started crying again. This boy told me the ordeal his mom has been going through with his dad, how he beats her up in any little argument, he said anti my dad pushed my mom out of the car at night after wed service and bad boys snatched my mom bag that night how mom got home that night i can’t tell because dad left her, people dashed my mom this two cars (pointed at them for me to see) but dad at times will say my mom should take bike while we go in the car, even when we are coming back from church my mom will stand under the sun and we will drive and pass her and we will wave at her, my dad told us that beating women is good.. I had to cut in the conversation and i told him is very very wrong to beat a woman and that God is against it and i really talk sense into him. He said they are happy that their dad was arrested because he shout beat them up too.. The second born sang for us too he has a golden voice like the mom.. The first said my mom always keep quiet for my daddy and she always forgive and now she has died and i told him not to worry as his mom is in heaven!!! May the soul of our beloved sister rest in peace and may God take care of her four kids she left behind Amen!!”