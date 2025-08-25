type here...
Father unalives 6-year-old son for money rituals

By Armani Brooklyn
A shocking incident has been reported from Adidaase, a farming community near Manso Amenfi in the Western Region confirms that a 31-year-old farmer, Abdul Salam, has been arrested for the brutal murder of his six-year-old son.

The young boy had been reported missing, leading to a community-wide search.

The search, however, was in vain as the boy’s father, Abdul Salam, had allegedly murdered him.

READ ALSO: Husband unalives wife over mobile money pin

After a fruitless search, police interrogated the father, who then confessed to the heinous crime.

According to police in Asankragua, Abdul Salam admitted to severing his son’s head and legs and hiding them in a bush.

He confessed that he committed the act to sell the body parts for a money ritual. The suspect is currently in police custody and is awaiting trial.

READ ALSO: Third suspect in Stephen King Amoah’s murder case dies

