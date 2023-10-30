Father weeps as a hookup girl he ordered turned out to be his own daughter

- Advertisement -

A promiscuous father was reduced to tears after a hookup lady he ordered turned out to be his own daughter.



This sad yet hilarious story was shared on UTV’s Akrobeto’s “THE REAL NEWS” show.

Apparently, the father ordered the hookup lady from a third party hence he wasn’t able to see the face of the sex provider.



Unfortunately, when she arrived at the hotel and was directed to the client’s room, it was her father who was seeking her service.

Feeling embarrassed and ashamed, the father asked her daughter who is a nursing training student why she had resorted to sex work but she wasn’t able to give him any tangible reason.

The two immediately left the hotel together and headed home to have a family discussion about the whole incident.

Watch the video below to know more…

