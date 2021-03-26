Fatima of Date rush finally reveals reason why she’s single for 5 years & no man wants her

- Advertisement -

Participant of Date Rush Fatima has disclosed the reason why she has been single over years and what contributed to her decision to join the love show.

Fatima speaking in an interview with TV3 divulged that the main reason why she has been single over the years is that is she is too expensive.

According to the participant of the love program on TV3, most men do not have the courage to approach her because they see her to be that expensive.

“The guys are afraid of me, I’m expensive, they can’t buy me. So they will be like this girl am afraid ooh. But I think God’s time is the best. I’m not in a hurry today.” She revealed.

Fatima stated emphatically that it was due to this reason which informed her decision to have joined the TV3’s Date rush show.