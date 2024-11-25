GhPageEntertainmentFawoman In The Ashanti Region Enstools New Chief After 8-Year Chieftaincy Dispute
Entertainment

Fawoman In The Ashanti Region Enstools New Chief After 8-Year Chieftaincy Dispute

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Fawoman, a town located within Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has enstooled a new chief.

This comes after the town was faced with 8- an 8-year chieftaincy issue, which made the community an anarchical state.

With the help of the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu, and presided over by the chief of Abuakwa, named by the pseudonym, Oheneba, Fawoman now has a new chief.

On Friday, November 22, Oheneba enstooled Kwaku Poku Ampofo as the new chief of Fawoman.

Speaking during the enstoolment, Oheneba stated categorically that he was giving some of his powers to Kwaku Poku to ensure that peace prevailed in the small community, Fawoman.

Meanwhile, the brother of Kwaku Poku, was also enstooled as the Baaman gene of the Fawoman community.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Monday, November 25, 2024
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
2.2mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
87 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways