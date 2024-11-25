Fawoman In The Ashanti Region Enstools New Chief After 8-Year Chieftaincy Dispute

Fawoman, a town located within Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has enstooled a new chief.

This comes after the town was faced with 8- an 8-year chieftaincy issue, which made the community an anarchical state.

With the help of the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu, and presided over by the chief of Abuakwa, named by the pseudonym, Oheneba, Fawoman now has a new chief.

On Friday, November 22, Oheneba enstooled Kwaku Poku Ampofo as the new chief of Fawoman.

Speaking during the enstoolment, Oheneba stated categorically that he was giving some of his powers to Kwaku Poku to ensure that peace prevailed in the small community, Fawoman.

Meanwhile, the brother of Kwaku Poku, was also enstooled as the Baaman gene of the Fawoman community.