FC Beauty’s CEO, Mrs Grace Amey-Obeng, reveals why she has closed down 80% of all branches nationwide and laid off almost all workers.

The founder and CEO of the largest beauty and cosmetics conglomerate in the country said that she had taken severe measures to stay afloat in the face of the current global economic issues by closing 80% of her businesses, which had an impact on many of her employees.

The discovery was made by Mrs Amey-Obeng in Ho when she gave a speech at a memorial lecture to mark the tenth anniversary of President John Evans Atta Mills’ passing.

The talk was held at the University of Health and Allied Sciences’ Cedi Auditorium (UHAS).

“I have closed 80 per cent of my businesses, and I have laid off 70 per cent of staff. We are now working three days a week. The situation is too stressful”, she said.

“We want our Ghana back. This is not the Ghana we want. We cannot be paying people for no work done, she lamented.

FC Beauty Group of Companies was not just an exotic saloon brand with several branches scattered across the country but it also had a vocational school where students are trained.

The downward trend of the economy, Mrs Grace Amey-Obeng believes is a contributing factor to the almost collapse of the once thriving business.