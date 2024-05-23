Most of the drugs I sell are not registered by the FDA – Fella Makafui finally admits

Fella Makafui, a Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, has admitted that most of the drugs she sells are not registered by the FDA.

This revelation has sparked discussions about the safety and regulation of products sold by celebrities and influencers in Ghana.

Fella Makafui, known for her entrepreneurial ventures, has faced scrutiny regarding the legitimacy and safety of her products.

The admission raises concerns about consumer protection and the role of regulatory bodies in ensuring public safety.

Fella Makafui’s admission came after her arrest where she addressed various aspects of her business operations.

She acknowledged that while her products have gained popularity, the lack of FDA registration is a significant oversight.

This statement has prompted reactions from health officials and the public, calling for stricter enforcement of regulations on consumer products.

The controversy has also pictures the broader issue of unregistered products in the market, with many urging the FDA to intensify its monitoring activities.

Fella Makafui’s case is now a focal point in discussions about celebrity endorsements and the ethical responsibilities of influencers in promoting products.

Fella Makafui’s fans and supporters have shown mixed reactions, with some expressing disappointment and others standing by her, hoping for swift corrective measures.

READ THE RELEASE WELL