FDA gives clearance for re-opening of Marwako’s East Legon branch

By Kweku Derrick
The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has lifted its suspension on the operations of the East Legon branch of Marwako Fast Foods.

In a statement on Friday, the authority has given clearance to the restaurant to start offering catering services to the public again, nearly two months after being shut down.

On May 2022, all branches of Marwako fast foods were closed down after some customers complained of falling ill after eating at their branch in East Legon, Accra.

The FDA in its letter to the restaurant said it has completed the verification inspection of the facility and it is “satisfied with the progress” it has made in implementing the various corrective prevention actions (CAPA) to forestall any future food poisoning incident.

“Please note that the FDA would be conducting follow-up inspections in line with timelines specified in your CAPA to ensure full compliance to the code of hygiene practices,” it noted.

Earlier on, the FDA decried how their efforts to establish the prime cause of contamination had been hampered by “the unapproved and unilateral decision of Marwako to destroy some food items” in the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Marwako says it is looking to reopen the branch immediately.

    Source:GHPage

