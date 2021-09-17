- Advertisement -

The family of a 28-year-old pregnant woman, Josephine Simons, have been left in fear and anxiety following the unknown whereabouts of their daughter.

The victim is reported to have gone missing on Thursday, September 16, 2021, in the Western Region’s city of Takoradi. She is suspected to have been abducted.

According to the husband, Michael Simons, his wife currently lives with her mother due to her pregnancy. He told Takoradi-based Empire Fm that Mrs. Simons went on a morning walk from the Amanoo road to the Paa Grant Roundabout area all in Takoradi as part of her routine exercise however Josephine did not return home.

Michael explained that Josephine’s mother became alarmed and quickly notified him.

According to the husband, he thought his wife might have been rushed to a health facility for delivery so he and other family members started combing small and major health facilities with the hope of finding his wife but that has not been fruitful as he and other search parties are yet to set their eyes her.

He further added that at about 11 am the same day September 16, his mother-in-law received a call from some strange persons demanding ransom before they could release her pregnant daughter.

Mr. Simons said the demand from the suspects, who, both he and his mother-in-law could not readily identify prompted them to quickly report the case to the Takoradi police.

Mr. Simons is therefore appealing to the public to provide credible and reliable information about the whereabouts of his wife to the police.

The police are yet to comment on the development.

Since the kidnapping and subsequent killings of four Takoradi girls, there appears to be an increase in reported cases of missing persons some of whom have turned out to be a hoax and an attempt to extort monies from relatives.