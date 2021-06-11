type here...
By Qwame Benedict
Many at times upcoming musicians are of the view that featuring artists who have made it already guarantees them at once breakthrough.

Over the years we have seen artists who made it to the limelight just by getting mainstream artists to feature on their songs.

But that isn’t the case as the manager of Sarkodie Angel Town has shared more light on this particular issue.

According to Angel in an interview with Doreen Avio, his artiste Sarkodie is not a magician who just jumps onto a song and instantly makes the song a hit.

He explained in the interview that one can gather all A-list artists in the country on a track if the track would blow it would surely blow without much effort being involved.

Angel Town made this comment while reacting to a comment from Tema-based rapper Nautyca that Sarkodie and other Tema A-list artists do not support upcoming artists from Tema.

He further explained that he prevented Sarkodie from featuring in Nautyca’s song because he made some disrespectful comments about Sarkodie during his rants.

