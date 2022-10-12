- Advertisement -

A Nigerian pastor has argued that holding a reception to feed guests at a wedding is totally unnecessary and biblically incorrect.

Abel Damina, during a sermon in his church, explained that the actual marriage takes place when parents join their children together in holy matrimony after the requirements of each party, including bride price payment, are met.

In a video of him preaching at the altar, he said anything other than that is unnecessary and should be scrapped.

He added that couples don’t need to spend a fortune on lavish wedding parties to feed hundreds of people when the money can be invested into a profitable venture.

Preaching passionately on the topic, the clergyman said;

“Wedding is just a celebration after marriage. The real marriage has happened before wedding because the real marriage is parents giving their children to one another. That is marriage. It is cultural. So all that wedding is unnecessary,” said Abel Damina.

“It is not in the bible. No wedding in the bible. White wedding is a white man’s culture. It is not a bible thing. In the bible, marriage is parents handing over the children when the requirements of the families are met.

“Once that happens, marriage has happened and as a responsible Christian, you call your pastor to speak a blessing. You don’t need to feed people. You don’t need to wear gown”