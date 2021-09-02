I feel happy when I see artistes beefing; I wish they could do it all the time – Strongman

- Advertisement -

Rapper Strongman Burner says he is all for ‘beefs’ in the entertainment industry as it is one of the elements that give him greatest pleasure as an artiste.

In an interview with Mz Gee, he disclosed that he is excited when he sees artists ‘beefing’. And that he wishes they could be beefing all the time.

According to the Strongman, who in 2019 descended into the gutters with his colleague Medikal, he would have joined the recent feud that sued between Amerado and Obibini, but for his preparations towards his upcoming project, he exercised some restraints in order not to jeopardise his inputs.

He made this submission while expressing how he felt about the recent lyrical war between Amerado and Obibini, which started after the former threw subliminal shots and subsequently dared the latter to hit back if he felt offended.

“For me when I hear people beefing, I love it. I wish people could be beefing all the time. I just don’t want to be involved in it. When I see people beefing, I’m happy. I don’t know why. It’s fun,” Strongman told Mz Gee.