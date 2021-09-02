type here...
GhPageEntertainmentI feel happy when I see artistes beefing; I wish they could...
Entertainment

I feel happy when I see artistes beefing; I wish they could do it all the time – Strongman

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Rapper Strongman Burner says he is all for ‘beefs’ in the entertainment industry as it is one of the elements that give him greatest pleasure as an artiste.

In an interview with Mz Gee, he disclosed that he is excited when he sees artists ‘beefing’. And that he wishes they could be beefing all the time.

According to the Strongman, who in 2019 descended into the gutters with his colleague Medikal, he would have joined the recent feud that sued between Amerado and Obibini, but for his preparations towards his upcoming project, he exercised some restraints in order not to jeopardise his inputs.

He made this submission while expressing how he felt about the recent lyrical war between Amerado and Obibini, which started after the former threw subliminal shots and subsequently dared the latter to hit back if he felt offended.

“For me when I hear people beefing, I love it. I wish people could be beefing all the time. I just don’t want to be involved in it. When I see people beefing, I’m happy. I don’t know why. It’s fun,” Strongman told Mz Gee.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, September 2, 2021
Accra
light rain
75.5 ° F
75.5 °
75.5 °
90 %
2.8mph
100 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
76 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News