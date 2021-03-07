type here...
Fella Makafui steps out with baby for the 1st time – PHOTO

By Nazir Hamzah
FELA-MAKAFUI
Fella Makafui has been spotted outside with her baby Island Frimpong for the first time.

The wife of the Ghanaian rapper Medikal gave birth somewhere in August 2020.

Pictures of her cute baby have since popped online but for the very first time the mother of one was seen publicly on the independence day having some fun with her baby outside her home.

Most Ghanaians Celebrities choose not to show faces of their new born babies for reasons best known to them.

Fella and her husband obviously are not like such with Medikal apparently been the first to share a picture of his baby months ago when he released his Amazing Grace EP with her baby’s picture used for the artwork.

Fella captured outside home with her baby playing some motherly roles
Source:GHPAGE.COM

