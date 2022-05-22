type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentFeli Nuna and A-Plus clash on United Showbiz
Entertainment

Feli Nuna and A-Plus clash on United Showbiz [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Kwame A-Plus and Feli Nuna
- Advertisement -

It was a tense atmosphere on United Showbiz over the weekend when political activist Kwame A-Plus and singer Feli Nuna clashed on Saturday night in the studios of UTV.

The two personalities bluntly traded insults on live television after tempers flared up over submissions from both parties which did not sit well with each other.

The back and forth started after Feli Nuna decried how some business investors or artiste managers demanded sexual relations with female musicians before consenting to help them.

A-Plus, on the other hand, argued that an investor had every right to make such sexual requests from a female musician before parting with his money because pumping money into talent is a risky venture.

He was however quick to add that the decision to accept or reject such offers lies with the female artiste. It’s not obligatory, he said.

Perplexed by his statement, Feli Nuna intimated that A-Plus’ suggestion did not sound appropriate.

She retorted: “Does what you’re saying make sense?”

In a rebuttal, A-Plus described the singer’s partner as “f–cking boy” if he could not invest in her music, forcing her to seek support from other men to enhance her career.

Watch the video below:

Feli Nuna later rendered an apology to viewers of the show for her outburst, explaining that A-Plus’ attack on her beau or anyone close to her was something she would not condone.

She was interrupted in her attempt to apologise to A-Plus whose calm composure had changed in the spur of the moment that saw him hurling insults at the singer.

It’s unclear whether or not the brewing bad blood between the two was quashed backstage before they exited the studio.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, May 22, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    78.1 ° F
    78.1 °
    78.1 °
    80 %
    2.1mph
    100 %
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    83 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News