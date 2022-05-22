- Advertisement -

It was a tense atmosphere on United Showbiz over the weekend when political activist Kwame A-Plus and singer Feli Nuna clashed on Saturday night in the studios of UTV.

The two personalities bluntly traded insults on live television after tempers flared up over submissions from both parties which did not sit well with each other.

The back and forth started after Feli Nuna decried how some business investors or artiste managers demanded sexual relations with female musicians before consenting to help them.

A-Plus, on the other hand, argued that an investor had every right to make such sexual requests from a female musician before parting with his money because pumping money into talent is a risky venture.

He was however quick to add that the decision to accept or reject such offers lies with the female artiste. It’s not obligatory, he said.

Perplexed by his statement, Feli Nuna intimated that A-Plus’ suggestion did not sound appropriate.

She retorted: “Does what you’re saying make sense?”

In a rebuttal, A-Plus described the singer’s partner as “f–cking boy” if he could not invest in her music, forcing her to seek support from other men to enhance her career.

Feli Nuna later rendered an apology to viewers of the show for her outburst, explaining that A-Plus’ attack on her beau or anyone close to her was something she would not condone.

She was interrupted in her attempt to apologise to A-Plus whose calm composure had changed in the spur of the moment that saw him hurling insults at the singer.

It’s unclear whether or not the brewing bad blood between the two was quashed backstage before they exited the studio.