- Advertisement -

Singer, Feli Nuna has finally reacted to A Plus’ latest accusations on her as a member of the LGBTQ community and also suffering from a spiritual problem.

In a post seen on Facebook, Kwame Aplus blasted Feli Nuna saying she could not take advantage of the free hype he gave her to propel her career to stardom.

READ ALSO: Kwame A Plus clashes with Feli Nuna on UTV, this is why [Video]

He indicated that she needs spiritual support as her problem transcends the physical world.

He wrote on his page, “Your song could not hit after everything I did for you on UTV. Stiiiill even your mother doesn’t know that you have a new song. Ungrateful girl ?????Madam, your problem is spiritual. Stop running desperately from media house to media house. You should be in a prayer camp casting out demons from your life by now.

I’m only posting this to see if I can help you trend. You can also respond. Maybe so 2 by 4 media houses will start talking about you…”

“…Ayigbe ni baa kamakama, wo se me y? lesbian, me san w? boy, me san y? feminist.

Ah!! Kyer? s? wo di?, anything goes. Nia wo hiaa ne s? wo ho aba!! Wayaase y? wo frimfrimfrim s? Ekumfi Juice ??? B?i. If you no hit after this post dia me I no know what I go fit do for you again ooo. Unless you commot that three three cedis towel from your head and walk “naket”. ?A man is a man!! A man and a woman are not the same in anything. Any woman who does not respect men is in a fight with me. Memp? gay, memp? lesbian. Memp? feminists

READ ALSO: Kwame A Plus accuses Feli Nuna of being part of the LGBTQ community

Feli Nuna who is apparently pained as to how A Plus dragged her in the mud with his slander is set to drop a diss song for the entertainment critic at 5 pm today.

Sharing a screenshot of A Plus’ defaming words on her on her IG page, she captioned it;

A Plus…A man is a man and a man came from a woman. DON’T EVER FORGET! Ladies let’s gather here Monday 5pm. We have some demons to cast out!!! drop a fire in the comments for dem…EDZO,”

Below are some of the comments gathered under Feli Nuna’s post;

@Ekuamami – Wooow…..so Aplus is still burning from the Edzo fire?….Sorry okay

@iamflyladytee – girl you are the bomb!! hater’s gone hate

@onrealtsatsu – A man came from what please..when was the last time you read the bible or any stories relating to Gods creation between man and woman.. madame unoe fit come here come write anything biaaa you don’t know okay