Ghanaian songstress, Feli Nuna has made it into the headlines following her inappropriate dressing to OKAY FM for an on-air radio interview.

Citing from a couple of photos that were taken during the singer’s interview inside the studios of OKAY FM, she was only covered in a piece of towel.

Apparently, Feli Nuna is promoting her newly released song dubbed “Towel” and that might be the inspiration behind her condemnable dressing which deserves severe criticism from Ghanaians.

The fact that Feli Nuna is on a media tour to promote her song doesn’t warrant her the comfort to dress anyhow.

What will happen if she’s not called to order and then releases a song titled “Naked” in the future? Your guess is as good as mine right?

The easiest and most effective way to destroy a society is to make it degenerate by promoting indecency and that’s what our celebrities are currently spearheaded by Abena Korkor.