Felix Ofosu Kwakye loses to the NPP’s Elvis Donkor in Abura Asebu

Former Deputy Minister of Information during the John Mahama administration, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has lost the parliamentary seat in Abura Asebu.

Trailing by 176 votes, Felix Ofosu Kwakye failed in his bid to become the Parliamentary representative for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency in the Central Region.

He lost to the NPP’s Elvis Morris Donkor- the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area.

After collation, Elvis Donkoh had 25,048 votes representing 49.19 percent, Kwakye Ofosu got 24, 872 representing 48.84 percent.

In a post on Facebook, Felix Kwakye conceded defeat and stated, “It was so close yet so far for me. I lost by 176 votes. Congratulations Elvis Morris Donkor and better luck to me next time. I am also deeply grateful to all of you out there who supported my bid in diverse ways.”

Meanwhile, The NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu, mentioned at a press conference that the party is in an impregnable lead.

John Boadu claimed that Nana Akuffo Addo had taken a 700,000 vote lead out of the results they had received from 87% of the polling stations.