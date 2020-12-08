type here...
GhPage News Felix Ofosu Kwakye loses to the NPP's Elvis Donkor in Abura Asebu
News

Felix Ofosu Kwakye loses to the NPP’s Elvis Donkor in Abura Asebu

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Felix Ofosu Kwakye Elvis Donkor
Felix Ofosu Kwakye Elvis Donkor
- Advertisement -

Former Deputy Minister of Information during the John Mahama administration, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has lost the parliamentary seat in Abura Asebu.

Trailing by 176 votes, Felix Ofosu Kwakye failed in his bid to become the Parliamentary representative for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency in the Central Region.

He lost to the NPP’s Elvis Morris Donkor- the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area.

After collation, Elvis Donkoh had 25,048 votes representing 49.19 percent, Kwakye Ofosu got 24, 872 representing 48.84 percent.

In a post on Facebook, Felix Kwakye conceded defeat and stated, “It was so close yet so far for me. I lost by 176 votes. Congratulations Elvis Morris Donkor and better luck to me next time. I am also deeply grateful to all of you out there who supported my bid in diverse ways.”

SEE POST BELOW:

felix Ofosu Kwakye post
felix Ofosu Kwakye post

Meanwhile, The NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu, mentioned at a press conference that the party is in an impregnable lead.

John Boadu claimed that Nana Akuffo Addo had taken a 700,000 vote lead out of the results they had received from 87% of the polling stations.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
88 %
1.3mph
40 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Lady arrested with ballot papers at circle Orion cinema

News Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching Ghpage.com has it that a lady has been arrested at Orion Cinema in Circle for having in her possession thumb printed ballot...
Read more

Ghana Election 2020: Ledzokuku MP Dr. Okoe Boye in a street fight with residents

News RASHAD -
There is a viral video of the member of parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency, Dr. Okoe Boye in a near fistfight with some residents of...
Read more

Headmaster in the famous kitchen stool ‘atopa’ tape reported dead

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Information reaching us has it that the headmaster in the famous kitchen stool sex tape that surfaced years ago is dead. The former headmaster...
Read more

Military man meets his untimely death on his way for election duties

News Qwame Benedict -
A military man and an okada rider have met their untimely death in Accra after a vehicle run over them. According to an eye...
Read more

#Election2020: Man arrested for taking a photo of his thumb printed ballot paper

News Qwame Benedict -
A young man from Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region is currently in the grips of the police for...
Read more

John Dumelo trails Maa Lydia in provisional results for Ayawaso West Wuogon

News Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Maa Lydia Seyram Alhassan has leaped ahead of John Dumelo in the race to become the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency as the...
Read more

#Elections 2020: 3 shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency

News Mr. Tabernacle -
Sad reports at hand have it that 3 persons have been shot dead at Odododiodio Constituency. The shooting incident happened at  Modak Hotel. Information has...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News