Ghanaian actress and serial entrepreneur Fella Makafui and her rapper husband Medikal tied the knot three years ago on March 7, 2020.

Today marks their 3rd wedding anniversary and as expected, they would have taken to social media to eulogize each other with heartwarming messages on their unforgettable day.

However, the two rather intensified divorce rumours making the rounds on social media as they failed to commemorate their anniversary they do every years and as every proud couple would do.

Checks on all their social media pages show the couple ignored each other to go about their everyday activity while the reports that Medikal had reunited with his ex-lover Sister Deborah lingers on the internet.

Medikal and wife Fella Makafui

The speculations started about a week ago when Fella began sharing pictures of herself on social media without her wedding ring.

Initially, social media users assumed Fella was playing mind games with netizens, but there’s more to the ‘divorce story’.

Just last Saturday, Medikal shared a flyer of his upcoming music project which features Sister Derby. After the rapper shared the flyer, the reports that his marriage with Fella had been dissolved grew heavy wings and started flying on all the social media platforms.

As alleged by social media users, Medikal has divorced Fella Makafui and has rekindled his old affair with Sister Derby.

Fella Makafui who is yet to directly address the reports has been throwing heavy jabs at both Medikal and Sister Derby through a series of posts she has shared on her IG and Snapchat pages.

Amidst the divorce saga, netizens who seem to believe the story about Medikal and Fella Makafui’s divorce are currently trolling the musician for divorcing a young lady for an old woman.

Meanwhile, some discerning social media users have opined that the whole divorce brouhaha is just to get the needed attention for Medikal’s Planning And Plotting album.